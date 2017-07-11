Barbara Streisand Blasts Trump And Gets The Worst Wakeup Call Of Her Life

On Friday, Hollywood liberal Barbra Streisand penned an op-ed for the Huffington Post, ranting against President Donald Trump and calling him an “angry, hollow, vindictive man.”

The article, titled “The Fake President,” claimed that there is “a narcissistic fraud in the White House. In the following paragraphs, the Academy Award winner questions Trump’s mental health and his willingness to criticize the “very fake news media.”

“The large ego of a small man drives the vindictiveness of his policies,” Streisand wrote. Later, she argued that Trump “will not grow in the office.”

“He watches cable TV and then tweets in a rage,” the singer said. “He lacks the temperament to fulfill his role. For all his ranting about fake news and fake media…the truth is, he is the fake president.”

Though wholly inappropriate, Streisand’s comments are not entirely unexpected. Like he fellow Hollywood liberals, she is yet to go anywhere and the rest of are forced to listen to her whine.

What do you think of Streisand’s article?