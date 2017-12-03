Barack Obama Slams Trump For His Usage Of Twitter While In India

Former President Barack Obama indirectly called out President Trump for his use of Twitter while talking to a leadership forum in India’s capitol of New Delhi.

Obama made veiled jokes and threats about a number of Trump’s policies and practices drawing laughter from the audience at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, which was part of a three-country tour Obama is undertaking in one of his first global outings as a private citizen after leaving office.

On the topic of social media, here is what Obama had to say:

“Which my daughters think is odd. They were explaining to us how if you put a period at the end of a sentence it sounds harsh. I said, ‘No, that’s English. That’s how you know the thought is finished.'”

He said he sees people getting in trouble for their tweets, and says they should follow the old advice of thinking before you speak: “Think before you tweet,” Obama said. “Same principle.”

He said social media is a powerful tool, for both good and ill. “And look, I’ve got 100 million Twitter followers. I actually have more than other people who use it more often.”

Here is what Obama had to say about leadership:

“And so if you see a politician doing things that are questionable, one of the things as a citizen is to ask yourself ‘Am I encouraging, or supporting or giving license to the values I’m hearing out of the politician?'” Obama said. “Because frankly, politicians tend to be more of a mirror and more of a reflection of forces in the society.”

What is Obama’s angle, going to another country and speaking in front of an audience and using that time to slam the current President? For what reason? One thing we can say, is that when Trump has a problem with somebody, he addresses them by name, he doesn’t beat around the bush.