Barack Obama Returns To Public Eye… Look What He’s Doing Now

Barack Obama stepped into back into the public eye this week to announce plans to travel to Scotland next

month for a speaking engagement.

CNN reported that President Obama will be speaking with business leaders in Edinburg at a charity event

hosted by The Hunter Foundation. Set up by businessman and philanthropist Tom Hunter, the foundation has

worked with many charities, including the Clinton Foundation.

“We’re always looking for really inspiring speakers to come along to Scotland, and really inspire and inform,”

Hunter told the UK Press Association.

This is an obvious choice for Obama, as The Hunter Foundation is a popular cause among liberal Hollywood.

What do you think? Are you ready for Obama to back down once and for all?