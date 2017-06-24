Barack And Michelle Obama Resurface… Look What They Were Just Caught Doing

In their eight years in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama loved taking luxury vacations at the cost of taxpayers. That lavish lifestyle is clearly continuing beyond their presidency—as the former presidential couple has been spotted vacationing with Hollywood elites around the world in the last five months. Ironically, Obama still sees himself as the ‘every man.’

Now, Barack and Michelle Obama will be traveling to Indonesia with their daughters for a five-day vacation at the Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, Ubud. Obama will be speaking at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta, where he spent a portion of his childhood.

“We don’t know what the theme will be of Obama’s keynote speech, but we have proposed two main themes to him: globalization and pluralism,” chairman Dino Patti Djalal said in a statement earlier this month.

The Obama was spotted arriving at the military airport, accompanied by Obama’s half-sister Maya Soetoro-Ng.

With a lofty ticket price for Obama’s appearances, it looks like his family will continue vacationing while millions of Americans struggle just to put food on the table.