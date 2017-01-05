Barack And Michelle Make One Last Disgusting Move Before They Leave…

In their eight years in the White House, Barack and Michelle Obama have thrown many lavish parties for themselves, opening the door to A-list Hollywood friends and footing the bill with tax dollars. Now, just weeks before they leave office, the Obamas will reportedly throw one more bash.

Daily Mail reported that the Obamas intend to throw the party sometime before Trump’s inauguration on January 20. Sources suspect the shindig will come sometime after January 10, when Obama is scheduled to address the nation for the final time as president at McCormick Place in Chicago. Michelle is also reportedly working on her final address, scheduled to take place on Friday.

According to the Washington Post, an inside source revealed that the party is expected to be attended by Beyonce, Stevie Wonder, Usher, Samuel L. Jackson, J.J. Abrams, George Lucas, Oprah Winfrey and Bradley Cooper. The Obamas threw a similar bash in August for Barack’s 55th birthday.

Obama parties have a reputation for getting rowdy. In a 2014 appearance on the Today Show, Al Roker described the party for Michelle’s 50th birthday.

“I gotta tell you, it was literally a house party,” he claimed. “It was a house party that happened to be in the White House. There were all these stars which was kind of terrific. In fact, for a while there I thought, ‘who are all these kids?’ and it turns out Sasha and Malia invited a lot of their friends so there were a lot of young people.”

What do you think? Are the Obamas too busy throwing lavish parties to actually help the American people? Are you ready for them to be out of the White House once and for all?