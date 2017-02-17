Barack And Michelle Caught Doing The Unthinkable… This Is Absolutely Sickening

Barack and Michelle Obama have only been out of the White House for a few weeks but they are already scrambling to get back in the public eye and profit from Americans. Fox Business reported that former first couple is negotiating lucrative book deals and speaking engagements for themselves.

To help in the process, they have hired top-dollar attorneys Robert Barnett and Deneen Howell to help with their contracts. They are also working with the same public relations firm that manages the Clintons.

The Harry Walker Agency works with several A-list clients, including Bill Clinton, Kofi Annan, Jack Lew, Henry Kissinger, Dick Cheney and Al Gore. They will now be handling all of the Obamas’ speeches and appearances. Barack is expected to earn more than half of his annual $400,000 presidential salary per speech.

“No doubt [former President Obama’s] first speech could easily [command] $250k at minimum,” Peter Shankman, founder and CEO of The Geek Factory commented. Shankman represents clients like American Express, Walt Disney World, and the U.S. Department of Defense.

Michelle is set to make an equivalent amount.

“Those fees probably won’t drop anytime soon, when you stop and think about it, especially if Obama continues to be vocal, as he said he would,” Shankman added.

