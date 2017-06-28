Barack And Michelle Caught In Infuriating Act, They’re At It Again

On Friday, Barack and Michelle Obama set off for Indonesia with their daughters Sasha and Malia on their latest lavish family vacation.

The Obamas will reportedly be staying at the luxury Four Seasons Resort Bali, where villas cost upwards of $2,500 a night.

At the beginning of the week, the former presidential couple was seen white water rafting on the Ayung River. They were accompanied by their two daughters.

Obama has strong ties to Indonesia. He moved there in 1967 at 6 years-old when his mother remarried an Indonesian man. She remained in the country for some time even after the marriage ended, working as an anthropologist and development aid worker. When Obama was 10, he left Indonesia to live with his grandparents in Hawaii.

Later this week, Obama will travel to the island of Java to speak at the 4th Indonesian Diaspora Congress in Jakarta.

It’s infuriating that the Obamas continue to take lavish vacations while millions of Americans are struggling to put food on the table, and still insist that they understand the hardships we face.

Do you agree?