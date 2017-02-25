Barack Hussein Obama Does The Unthinkable To Bring Down Trump, He’s Risking Everything

Barack Obama has only been out of the White House for a month, but he is already attempting to discredit Donald Trump. According to reports, the lawyers who helped Obama’s administration have formed a new group to prepare and fight against the Trump administration.

The group is called United to Protect Democracy (UPD), named after a line in Obama’s farewell address urging his supporters to pick up where he was leaving off. In only a few weeks, the group has raised $1.5 million for their operating budget and hired five staffers. They have plans to double that in the coming months and have already been incorporated as both a 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4).

The group will investigate issues that aren’t in the news right now, like potential intervention in regulatory agencies by West Wing staff.

“When people hear concerns about democracies declining into authoritarianism, they expect that moment to come in a singular thunderclap where everyone can see that this is the time,” said Ian Bassin, the leader of the new group. “In reality, often times, democracies decline over a period of years that happen through a series of much smaller steps.”

Bassin served as an associate in Obama’s first three years as president and spent a good portion of his time working on ethics questions. His focus was on preventing politics from influencing independent agencies.

“As people who had the privilege of serving at the highest level of our government, we understand those guardrails, where people might come up against them and what the tools are that we have as private citizens to hold our government accountable,” Bassin added.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer has responded to the formation of the group, by commenting, “This administration has raised the level of ethics training and oversight to a new level compared to the practices of the previous administration.”

