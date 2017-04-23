Barack Hussein Obama Emerges From The Shadows With Chilling Announcement…

For the past few months, former President Barack Obama has stayed out of the public eye, choosing instead to vacation with Michelle. Now, it has just been announced that on Monday, he will be making his first public appearance since leaving the White House.

Obama will reportedly be participating in a town hall in Chicago on Monday at an event taking place on the University of Chicago campus.

Barack Obama to speak in Chicago on Monday at University of Chicago — his first speech since leaving the White House https://t.co/lZAmhRTBi9 pic.twitter.com/qbnytZQtrl — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) April 21, 2017

“This event is part of President Obama’s post-presidency goal to encourage and support the next generation of leaders driven by strengthening communities around the country and the world,” Obama’s office said in a statement.

Unfortunately, this is just the first in what will be a series of public events over the next few months. In May, he will be traveling to Boston to receive the Profile in Courage Award at the John F. Kennedy Library. After that, he’ll head off for a speaking tour in Europe.

We’re almost guaranteed to see some Trump-bashing from the former president along the way.