Barack Hussein Obama Comes Forward Finally To Crush Donald, Look What Happens Instead

As a sign of respect, there is a longstanding tradition that former presidents take a step back from the spotlight while their successor gets comfortable in the White House. Apparently, Barack Obama is proving once again that he has little to no respect for tradition. According to reports, Obama resurfaced in Germany this week to criticize Donald Trump. He was accompanied by Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Obama reportedly received a very warm welcome by German liberals when he appeared at a public debate. During his appearance, he told the crowd that, “we have to push back against those trends that would violate human rights or suppress democracy or restrict individual freedoms.”

Trump then discussed the need to see development aid and diplomacy as essential aspects of national security policy.

“We can’t isolate ourselves. We can’t hide behind a wall,” Obama said, in a not-so-subtle reference to Trump’s border wall. “In the eyes of God, a child on the other side of the border is no less worthy of love and compassion than my own child. You can’t distinguish between them in terms of their worth or inherent dignity.”

“My hope was that I was able to get 100% of people health care while I was president. We didn’t quite achieve that, but we were able to get 20 million people healthcare who didn’t have health care,” Obama continued. “Certainly I have some regrets. Obviously, some of the progress that we made is now in peril…but the point really is for those 20 million people, their lives have been better.”