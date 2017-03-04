Barack Hussein Obama Caught Doing Something Disturbing In DC… Look Very Closely

According to recent reports, Obama’s former top White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is moving in with him to help with an “insurgency” against President Donald Trump. The Obama team is reportedly setting up shop at Obama’s multi-million dollar mansion in Kalorama.

Daily Mail reports that Obama’s goal is to give Trump the boot—either by forcing his resignation or through his impeachment. The former president is reportedly embracing his role as the leader in the opposition against Trump.

Interestingly, Obama has stayed out of the spotlight since Trump’s inauguration. His only public statement encouraged “citizens exercising their Constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard.” The statement was made in response to Trump’s controversial travel ban.

When he’s not plotting to take down Trump, Obama is sure to be relaxing, golfing, and writing his memoirs. He’s already been spotted vacationing in the British Virgin Islands and kite-surfing with Richard Branson. But now he’s getting back in the political sphere.

“Valerie convinced him that he didn’t have any choice if he wanted to save his legacy,” The Mail report comments.