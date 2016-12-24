Barack Hussein Loses His Cool After Bill O’Reilly Completely Shuts Him Down On Live TV [VIDEO]

After eight long years in the White House, Barack Obama is finally preparing to leave the office. With Obama getting ready to hand his responsibilities over to Trump, a damning clip from just before he was elected in 2008 has resurfaced. In the clip, Obama is completely destroyed by Fox News host Bill O’Reilly on live television.

In the footage, then-Senator Obama claims that he has friends who are right wing. O’Reilly immediately asks Obama to name one friend of his that is a Republican. Of course, Obama stumbles over his words and fails to name the ‘conservative’ friends he holds so dear.

This comes just weeks after O’Reilly highlighted the many reasons Obama has failed the United States as a president. He argued that there are many things Obama could not conquer in his eight years in office that he hopes Trump will have a better hand on.

“First, targeted tax cuts for business,” O’Reilly began. “While at the same time, phasing out deductions that drain tax receives to the government. Mr. Trump is an expert at that and he will understand that in order to rebuild the military and roads, bridges, et cetera, you need cash.”

“Also persuading corporations to bring the profits they are hoarding overseas back to invest in America would be a huge economic stimulator that would expand the economy and create well-paying jobs,” O’Reilly continued. “If corporations would commit billions to expansion, the financial markets will go wild. And the USA would take on tremendous economic momentum. To be polite, President Obama does not understand macro-economics and generally sees a private business as an opponent of social justice.”

“Barack Obama’s philosophy is to give folks stuff rather than setting up a robust private marketplace so they can earn their stuff,” he added. “Overseas, the Obama doctrine of containment through diplomacy has not worked and the pain has been immense. Millions of refugees are flooded into Europe, some of them terrorists. The suffering of poor people in Syria and Iraq is cruel, cruel, all because Barack Obama does not act aggressively against the Jihad.”

What do you think? Do you applaud O’Reilly for telling it like it is?