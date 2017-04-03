Bar Bans Man Wearing Trump Hat, But He Gets The Last Laugh [LOOK]

In stunning acts of hypocrisy, liberals like to claim that they are open-minded—but are only willing to hear opinions that conform to their own worldview.

This has been abundantly clear in their treatment of Trump supporters both before and after the election. Recently, a man in New York City was kicked out of a bar just for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. Rather than getting angry, the man decided to get even.

Greg Piatek, an accountant from Philadelphia, traveled to New York City to visit the 9/11 memorial. Afterward, he met up with friends at a bar in the West Village called The Happiest Hour. When the bar’s manager spotted the red hat he was wearing, Piatek was kicked out of the establishment.

“Anyone who supports Trump—or believes what you believe—is not welcome here!” the bar’s manager reportedly told him. “And you need to leave right now because we won’t serve you!”

“I can’t believe you would support someone so terrible and you must be as terrible a person!” a bartender allegedly shouted as he left.

Instead of reacting right then and there, Piatek hired a lawyer and is suing the Manhattan bar in the Supreme Court for damages. This was a truly discriminatory action and deserves punishment. Do you agree?