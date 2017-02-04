Ayaan Hirsi Slams Pro-Sharia Law Women’s March Organizer On Live TV [WATCH]

aan Hirsi Ali escaped from an oppressive Somalian Muslim society, she went through female genital mutilation and now she is spreading her message that Islam needs to be reformed. Linda Sarsour, the lead organizer of the ‘Women’s March On Washington’ is in support of these oppressive regimes. Sarsour once wrote a tweet praising Saudi Arabia.

“10 weeks of PAID maternity leave in Saudi Arabia. Yes PAID. And ur worrying about women driving. Puts us to shame,” tweeted Sarsour. She even once attacked Ayaan Hirsi Ali specifically in a very cruel way. “Brigitte Gabriel= Ayaan Hirsi Ali. She’s asking 4 an a$$ whippin’. I wish I could take their vaginas away – they don’t deserve to be women,” tweeted Soursour.

“Ms. Sarsour is hostile to me and not because she knows me, but because she’s a fake feminist. Ms. Sarsour is not interested in universal human rights. She’s a defender of sharia law,” said Ali on Fox.

“There’s no principle that demeans, degrades and dehumanizes women more than the principle of sharia law. Linda Sarsour is a defender of that. We have threats, real threats, against women — a real war on women. Our genitals are being cut. 140 million woman have been subjected to genital mutilation — child brides,” said Ali.