AWFUL: Steve Bannon Turns His Back On Roy Moore, Is Ready To Throw Him Under The Bus

Former Chief Strategist to president Donald Trump, Steve Bannon is keeping his options open in terms of possibly ditching his support of Roy Moore as more and more sexual assault allegations continue to pile up against the Alabama state senate candidate.

The Brietbart Chairman has publicly stood by the candidate, who is now accused of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. Bannon has also lead the charge against what he considers “fake news,” and the GOP establishment for trying to push Moore out of the race.

“This is just another desperate attempt by Mitch McConnell to keep power, and it’s not going to work,” Bannon said on Monday’s episode of Breitbart News Daily. “You know, people in Alabama see through this. The good folks of Alabama are going to be able to weigh and measure this… This is an orchestrated hit from the Uniparty.”

Bannon has expressed to friends and colleagues that he is admitted uncomfortable with the charges of sexual indiscretion against children being brought against Moore, but he wasn’t convinced that the initial flood of on-record testimony, starting with the first Washington Post story last week, was anything more than an attempt to discredit Moore, which he believes may have been planted by #NeverTrump operatives to put the screws to Moore’s campaign.

Reports indicate that Bannon’s most trusted allies are telling him that it’s ridiculous to believe that all of these accusations are baseless and it’s in his best interest to distance himself from Moore before it’s clear that it’s due more public pressure more so than Bannon’s own conscious.

If Bannon wants to stay in the good graces of the public he needs to let go of Moore and let him go down solo, Moore is clearly in need of help and has done some very very questionable things he needs to answer for.