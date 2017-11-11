AWFUL: MSNBC Panel Spreads Fake News About Texas Church Shooting Hero

A panel on MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily on Tuesday made false claims about the hero who stopped the Texas church shooter in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

New York Times reporter Yamiche Alcindor and host Chuck Todd made the ridiculous and unfounded claim that Steven Willeford did not shoot at the Texas shooter and did not stop him from hurting more people.

“When I was watching President Trump today, and he was making his argument that [the shooter] was essentially stopped by someone with a gun, I kept thinking, ‘but he killed himself,’” Alicindor falsely stated. “The shooter was not stopped, there was not a big gun fight … and I think there needs to be a fact check on how this got stopped in the first place.”

Maybe this man didn’t hear the interview with Willeford where he details the firefight he had with the Texas shooter from behind his pickup truck. Or maybe he didn’t hear that when they examined the shooters body, Willeford had managed to hit him three times?

“The narrative here as you saw with Mike Huckabee and the president is a little bit off the rails,” Todd responded.

“I know I hit him,” Willeford said. “He got into his vehicle, and he fired another couple rounds through his window.”

These reported must be hazy on the details of the mass shooting that just happened, but Willeford certainly did stop that shooter from doing more damage.

The shooter eventually shot himself, but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t stopped and nearly killed by Willeford until he took his own life. This attempt to discredit the efforts of Willeford just to make an anti gun control statement is wrong. That man put his life on the line to help everybody in that church, he did not have to, he is a hero.