AWFUL: Matthew Dowd Claims Liberals Can Grope People If You Care About The “Common Good”

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

So apparently according to ABC News’ chief political analyst Matthew Dowd, it is ok to be a sexual deviant, as long as you contribute to the common good while you aren’t out objectifying women. So lets say for example, I sexually assaulted a young woman and ruined her life, but on the other hand, I was a very charitable man and saved the lives of thousands in an impoverished country, does that make the sexual assault ok? According to Matthew Dowd, it’s something we should consider, but the sexual assault occurred either way, so it is really something that should be considered?

A good example of this is Bill Cosby. Bill Cosby has drugged and raped over 30 women but he is also responsible for hundreds, if not thousands of young black individuals attending college, as well as being a positive role model for the African American community while on TV. Does that mean that the good he’s done has outweighed the bad, and therefore, we should judge his crimes differently? No, we shouldn’t. No matter what he did that is positive, he still had the ability in his heart to irreversibly damage over 30 women, and that requires time in a cell and professional help.

 

 

There is certainly a difference, but is it a huge difference? Aren’t both the men in this situation dirtbags? If two men both sexually assault a woman 5 times, but one is more charitable, does that mean the one who is charitable is allowed to classify his transgressions as a mistake while the other is a sexual deviant?

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related posts