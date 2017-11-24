AWFUL: Matthew Dowd Claims Liberals Can Grope People If You Care About The “Common Good”

So apparently according to ABC News’ chief political analyst Matthew Dowd, it is ok to be a sexual deviant, as long as you contribute to the common good while you aren’t out objectifying women. So lets say for example, I sexually assaulted a young woman and ruined her life, but on the other hand, I was a very charitable man and saved the lives of thousands in an impoverished country, does that make the sexual assault ok? According to Matthew Dowd, it’s something we should consider, but the sexual assault occurred either way, so it is really something that should be considered?

A good example of this is Bill Cosby. Bill Cosby has drugged and raped over 30 women but he is also responsible for hundreds, if not thousands of young black individuals attending college, as well as being a positive role model for the African American community while on TV. Does that mean that the good he’s done has outweighed the bad, and therefore, we should judge his crimes differently? No, we shouldn’t. No matter what he did that is positive, he still had the ability in his heart to irreversibly damage over 30 women, and that requires time in a cell and professional help.

Every leader (and each of us) is human and flawed and makes mistakes, but there is a difference between those who are flawed who work for the common good and those who are flawed who could care less about the common good. Huge difference. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 22, 2017

There is certainly a difference, but is it a huge difference? Aren’t both the men in this situation dirtbags? If two men both sexually assault a woman 5 times, but one is more charitable, does that mean the one who is charitable is allowed to classify his transgressions as a mistake while the other is a sexual deviant?

And difference between those who acknowledge mistakes & evolve (Franken) vs doubling down on denial & attacking victims (Moore). — Vulcan🖖Writer✒Mom💁 (@EvaChanda) November 22, 2017

Agree, and i have said that. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 22, 2017

There is also a difference between those who admit their flaws and commit to do better and those who deny they ever did anything wrong. That is a HUGE difference. — David Hommel (@DuffyZenMaster) November 22, 2017

Said same a few days ago. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 22, 2017

I'm afraid this appears to be scrambling for a way to divide the perpetrators into camps, so we can excuse the ones we like. No one should be able to use the "common good" as a defense against the harm he intentionally causes to individuals. — Scott M. Fulton III (@SMFulton3) November 22, 2017

Of course i didn't do that. And have criticized all perpetrators. But not all are the same. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 22, 2017

“It’s okay when somebody on my side does it. Huge difference.” https://t.co/md2lfvXpsR — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) November 22, 2017

Who defines "common good"? — AugustaAdaByron (@AugustaAByron) November 22, 2017

Weinstein, no doubt, believed he worked for the common good by financing great films. Cosby and Louis CK helped "the common good" by bringing laughter to millions. Every creep is utterly convinced that overall, they work for the common good… https://t.co/HUDK0kXZxT — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 22, 2017

Translation: if you oppose Trump or any far right politician, you can sexually harass women all you want.

Pathetic. https://t.co/faPttwErug — Meech (@michi83) November 22, 2017

In other words, the rules don't apply to one's allies, only to one's enemies. How do you think your political enemies will respond? — Zach Chisholm (@ZachChis) November 22, 2017

Shorter version: You may do evil and escape the consequences – just claim good intent. https://t.co/VgqaUCNTR1 — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) November 22, 2017

Good news! If you're liberal, you can sexually harass anyone so long as you continue to claim to know what's best for poor people. https://t.co/qI7X5zejMT — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) November 22, 2017

As long as you agree with Matthew Dowd’s definition of common good, by all means guys, grope away! https://t.co/kRjuSulZg6 — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 22, 2017

Surprised it took so long for this to be said so shamelessly: https://t.co/pZm49ynMZ6 — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) November 22, 2017