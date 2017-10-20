AWFUL: Four Council Members Kneel During Pledge To Show “Respect” To The NFL Players

The disrespect for our nation and our flag that has been on display recent in the NFL has extended beyond the field and into our own government.

Four city council members from Ann Arbor, Michigan, Chip Ward, Chuck Warpehoski, Sumi Kailasapathy and Jason Frenzel recently decided to join in the protest, and have started taking a knee during the national anthem in an effort to show solidarity with NFL players.

In a statement on his website, Warpehoski said he chose to take a knee during the patriotic ceremony to show “concern” and “respect”:

“I can’t speak to what is in each person’s heart, but for me to ‘take a knee’ is an act of attention, of concern, and of respect. And it is in that spirit that I take a knee at tonight’s city council meeting: out of respect for the aspiration that we be a nation ‘with liberty and justice for all,’ with full attention that we fall short of that ideal in many ways, and with humble dedication to continue to work that the promise of the pledge may be fulfilled.”

Kailasapathy told The Ann Arbor News that she chose to take a knee as part of her desire to uphold the United States’ democratic values.

“For me,” she said, “taking a knee is also showing solidarity with the group of people who have been doing this at the national level.”

This is absolutely ridiculous that members of government are now disrespecting the flag and our national anthem ceremony. This is clearly just an attention grab by these individuals who want to be recognized, and they foolishly think they are brining attention to a cause they have no foot in, but in reality, they are just embarrassing themselves, disrespecting our country, and brining negative attention to their city council.