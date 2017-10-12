AWFUL: Doctor Compares Abortion To Shooting An Invader In Your Home

by American News Editor

Our lives are our most precious gifts and should not be compared to outlandish thoughts. Well, a licensed and practicing medical doctor believes otherwise. Yesterday, she voiced her thoughts regarding abortion through a series of tweets and compared abortion to shooting an invader in your own home.

Take a look at what Dr. Leah Torres had to say about abortion:

 

 

 

 

We cannot believe she is a practicing medical doctor and publicly tweeting this. Do you think that she should still be licensed? Comment below.

