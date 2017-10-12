AWFUL: Doctor Compares Abortion To Shooting An Invader In Your Home

Our lives are our most precious gifts and should not be compared to outlandish thoughts. Well, a licensed and practicing medical doctor believes otherwise. Yesterday, she voiced her thoughts regarding abortion through a series of tweets and compared abortion to shooting an invader in your own home.

Take a look at what Dr. Leah Torres had to say about abortion:

By this logic, could I kill a person in a coma without committing murder? Since said person's life was being enabled by an intermediary? https://t.co/0aIsMw4Vi3 — Justin Williams (@JustinHWillms) October 10, 2017

Is that person using your organs to exist? Then, yes. If not, then no. #notequivalent — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) October 10, 2017

So it's okay to end life & remove potential sentience if that life's existence requires what you claim to be an infringement on your own? — Justin Williams (@JustinHWillms) October 10, 2017

Yes, just like you can shoot an invader in your home https://t.co/GkWLGlb9ZS — Leah Torres, MD (@LeahNTorres) October 10, 2017

