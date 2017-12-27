Awarded “Meanest” Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee Plays The Racist Card In United Airlines Seat Incident

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas is claiming the recent allegations against her, that she took a woman’s first class seat on an airplane, are racially motivated.

The congresswoman stated her bold claim on Twitter after Jean-Marie Simon, 63, accused United of giving her pre-booked seat to Jackson Lee on a flight from Houston to Washington earlier this month.

“Since this was not any fault of mine, the way the individual continued to act appeared to be, upon reflection, because I was an African American woman,” Jackson Lee said in her statement. “Seemingly an easy target along with the African American flight attendant who was very, very nice.”

Jackson Lee said that she was disappointed that she even had to address the issue at all but that she believes that “transparency” is important so she thought she would clear this one up. The Congresswoman reiterated her claim that she received “nothing exceptional or out of the ordinary and received nothing.”

Jackson Lee claims that Jean-Marie Simon cancelled the flight on her own, when Simon has provided proof in the form of a screen shot from United’s website, that she did not cancel the fight.

“But as an African American, I know there are too many examples like this all over the nation,” Jackson Lee wrote. “I hope one day, we will accept our collective diversity. Happy Holidays.”

Simon informed the Huston Chronicle that she had no idea who her seat had been given to before she complained to the front desk, so how could it possibly be racism?

Shiela Jackson Lee is the worst elected official we have in this country. She is caught stealing a woman’s first class seat at the airport and when she is called out for it, instead of an apology, she turns around and claims that woman is being racist. Jean-Marie Simon deserves an apology.