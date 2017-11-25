The Award For Most Insulting NFL Player Goes To This New York Giants Player For His Kneeling During Thanksgiving Game

Oliver Vernon, a very overpaid defensive end for the New York Giants, took a knee during the national anthem prior to the Thursday night Thanksgiving football game against the Washington Redskins, something Vernon has done multiple weeks during the season.

Last Sunday, Vernon said he would keep kneeling prior to games, despite criticism.

“What it would take for me to stand is if people can understand what the whole message is behind it,” he told Newsday. “That would actually help a whole lot, but everybody doesn’t see things that way and tries to distort what the message was from the beginning, which is basically social injustice on African-Americans and police brutality.”

The anthem protests have been a part of the NFL since last season when Colin Kaepernick, a former NFL quarterback, started protesting to bring attention to police brutality of African Americans. Since that point the NFL’s TV ratings have plummeted and the NFL owners are upset but the commissioner has yet to do anything regarding the anthem protests. Protests have continued this season after President Trump said in September players who refused to stand for the anthem should be fired.

Trump has continued to bash the protests.

“The NFL is now thinking about a new idea — keeping teams in the Locker Room during the National Anthem next season,” Trump tweeted on Wednesday, referencing a Washington Post report that NFL owners were debating altering anthem rules if protests continued. “That’s almost as bad as kneeling! When will the highly paid Commissioner finally get tough and smart? This issue is killing your league!”

Take advice from Trump, a businessman, these protests are not good for your product. It turns Americans off to see these overpaid entertainment figures protesting issues they don’t know a lot about. Stop playing politics and start playing football.