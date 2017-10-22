After Attacking Dana Loesch For Her Rape, Piers Morgan Tries To Blow Up The Gun Owners, But Gets Instantly Destroyed
Pires Morgan took issue with the Twitchy story yesterday about his reaction to threats made to Dana Loesch.
DESPICABLE: Piers Morgan victim-blames Dana Loesch for her rape and death threats https://t.co/mwHnqqriJm
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 20, 2017
Dana Loesch is not a 'victim'. She's the @NRA poster girl when that vile, deadly organisation has never wielded more power. https://t.co/YkHzzhteF6
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 20, 2017
@DLoesch isn't a victim because she's trained to take out threats to her and her family. She's empowered through her gun ownership/education
— Auntie Sam (@auntiesam_usa) October 21, 2017
Guns don't 'empower' civilians, they kill them. https://t.co/zOWTS2B7fH
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 21, 2017
Not actually true Piers, in the hands of a trained civilian, guns kill criminals.
That’s the empowering part. https://t.co/I0GWm6FLiL
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 21, 2017
Liberals have an unusual talent, they are able to construct the shortest contradictory sentences imaginable.
— Kenton for Trump (@KentonMorrett) October 21, 2017
This is frighteningly true, in a seven word sentence, Piers made one hell of a contradiction.
Sure empowered a whole lot of citizens against your crown, Musket https://t.co/frd0hm3LHd
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) October 21, 2017
Ask the 13 colonies about that, Piers. https://t.co/K8VNPMmsjF
— 💤 Zach: Texan (@GingaNinjaTx) October 21, 2017
Some commenters even pointed out the fact that without citizens being able to own guns, we could still be part of the U.K.
I dunno Piers..I'm gonna feel mighty empowered if I, as a 5'4 woman have to defend myself against a 6'0 man. Biology is rude,guns equalize
— C-Shellن (@Isla_78) October 21, 2017
@piersmorgan I’ll buy your argument when the courts try and convict guns, rather than shooters, for murder.
— HollyLooya (@Holly_Looya) October 21, 2017
I am no longer afraid to be in my home alone because I know how to handle firearms, and I always have one with me.
I'm not going back. 🖕🏻
— Anti-Hipster (@corrcomm) October 21, 2017
Piers Morgan is throwing around this word “empowered” but I don’t think he knows what it means, what is more empowering for a woman to be able to anything she wants, knowing she has proper training to handle a gun which could protect her from 99.9% of scenarios in which a person is trying to attack her? I’m not a woman, but I could imagine walking around at 5 feet 2 inches at night might be scary at time, and maybe even dangerous, you know what would make me feel safer? knowing I had a reliable way of defending myself.