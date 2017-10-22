After Attacking Dana Loesch For Her Rape, Piers Morgan Tries To Blow Up The Gun Owners, But Gets Instantly Destroyed

NEWS

by Kevin ago0

 

Pires Morgan took issue with the Twitchy story yesterday about his reaction to threats made to Dana Loesch.

 

 

 

 

 

Not actually true Piers, in the hands of a trained civilian, guns kill criminals.

This is frighteningly true, in a seven word sentence, Piers made one hell of a contradiction.

 

Some commenters even pointed out the fact that without citizens being able to own guns, we could still be part of the U.K.

 

 

Piers Morgan is throwing around this word “empowered” but I don’t think he knows what it means, what is more empowering for a woman to be able to anything she wants, knowing she has proper training to handle a gun which could protect her from 99.9% of scenarios in which a person is trying to attack her? I’m not a woman, but I could imagine walking around at 5 feet 2 inches at night might be scary at time, and maybe even dangerous, you know what would make me feel safer? knowing I had a reliable way of defending myself.

Related posts