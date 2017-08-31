Astonished Liberal Louisiana Governor Exposes Important Details About How Trump Handled His Calls For Help

On Wednesday, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards (D) gave strong words of praise for President Donald Trump over his response to Hurricane Harvey.

Even though CNN’s Chris Cuomo asked Edwards what his state needed, the liberal governor instead wanted to talk about the president.

“First of all, let me tell you that the federal government has been excellent,” Edwards said. “The president has called twice, he signed the declaration we requested within a few hours of our making the request on Sunday evening.”

The governor additionally said that Trump’s top administration officials have been “great as well,” which includes acting secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke and FEMA Administrator Brock Long.

The comments made by Edwards echo those of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), who said the President has been in contact with him throughout Hurricane Harvey and the unprecedented flooding that followed.

Abbott said, “The coordination at the federal, state, and the local level has been as good as in any tragedy that we’ve ever seen in the United States.”

The governor also revealed that his talks with President Trump “began before the hurricane even hit Texas.”

Watch the entire interview below.