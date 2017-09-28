When Asked About National Anthem Protests, Mattis Ends The Debate With 4 Unyielding Words And Leaves

The NFL has reached an all time low by refusing to punish or fire any player that disrespects the USA. The protests are only getting more frequent and some teams have even had the audacity to stay in the locker room during the National Anthem.

POTUS has commented on this blatant lack of respect:

Courageous Patriots have fought and died for our great American Flag — we MUST honor and respect it! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

Sports fans should never condone players that do not stand proud for their National Anthem or their Country. NFL should change policy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2017

The issue of kneeling has nothing to do with race. It is about respect for our Country, Flag and National Anthem. NFL must respect this! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2017

James Mattis, Secretary of Defense, graciously held a question and answer session, in which he received many questions.

A reporter asked Mattis:

While looking the reporter directly in the eyes, Mattis responded in a serious manner:

He could not take it anymore and immediately walked away after his response.

Every journalist was stunned. This is true American patriotism.

Do you feel safe with James Mattis in charge of our country’s security?