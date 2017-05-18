They Asked Kimberly Guilfoyle To Replace Sean Spicer, So Here’s How She Responded

According to recent reports, President Trump is considering replacements for Press Secretary Sean Spicer. One of his top contenders is reportedly Fox’s Kimberly Guilfoyle. In a recent interview with Mercury News, she was asked if she would take the position.

“I’m a patriot and it would be an honor to serve the country. I think it’d be a fascinating job. It’s a challenging job, and you need someone really determined and focused, a great communicator in there with deep knowledge to be able to handle that position,” Guilfoyle began.

“I think I have a very good relationship with the president,” she added. “I think I enjoy a very straightforward and authentic, very genuine relationship, one that’s built on trust and integrity, and I think that’s imperative for success in that position.”

She then went on to share her thoughts on Sean Spicer.

“Sean Spicer is a very nice man and a patriot. He’s dedicated himself to this public service. Very tough position he’s in. I wish him the best and I know he puts a lot of effort into it,” said Guilfoyle, graciously.

Reporters then pointed out that if she took the job, Guilfoyle would be making less than she is now.

“I’ve never been someone who’s motivated by financial interests,” she responded. “I really don’t think of that in terms of any obstacle — if you’re passionate about it and you feel like you have a calling for anything in life.”