Ashley Judd Says Muslim Women Have More Rights Than Americans, Watch What Happens Next

When Ashley Judd became an A-list movie star, she fully succumbed to the Hollywood celebrity liberal way of life. For the past few years, she has been making such outrageous and extreme statements that Wynonna Judd has issued a public statement denouncing them. Now, Judd is under fire for arguing that Muslim women have more rights than Americans.

Judd made the ridiculous statement when she retweeted an article about a Democrat talking about the lack of women’s rights in the United States.

“The U.S. ranks 104th behind countries like Burundi, Serbia, and Iraq,” she wrote.

It didn’t take long for Twitter users to push back on Judd.

“She is totally nuts,” one user wrote. “Women in other countries are treated badly. Where has she been?? Let’s see how she is treated there. Don’t think she will like the outcome. She needs to shut up & if America makes her unhappy, she can start packing. I am insulted by this idiot. Used to like her movies. No more.”

“What is WRONG with your THINKING Ashley Judd?” another former fan chimed in. “These women in Muslim Countries can be STONED to death on hearsay, by a husband or a brother. They can NOT go out into the street alone, drive, or have many of the Freedoms that YOU and I take for granted. EDUCATE yourself. I worked for 10 years with a Muslim Doctor who told me they executed his brother-in-law, also a Doctor for he had a different political belief, all done in one day! Picked him up, dead the next day! Young girls of 10 are forced into marriage.”

What do you think? Does Judd need a major reality check?