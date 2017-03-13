Arrogant Illegal Has Disrespectful Message For Americans… Immediately Backfires

Somehow, the term “illegals” has been deemed politically incorrect—even though many immigrants are, in fact, entering our country illegally. In a recent piece published by the Huffington Post, a program called “Golden Door,” which helps illegal immigrants continue their education was glorified.

“To say I am illegal is to deny my humanity and reduce me to a criminal,” the author, Leslie Arreazea, writes. “To say we are illegal is to say our entire existence is defined by the laws of a country which thinks of us as numbers, not people. I am not a criminal—we are not criminals—because we are not illegal. It has taken us years to be able to come out of the shadows, but today we are unafraid. We are unapologetic. We are undocumented.”

Of course, HP Latino Voices tweeted the article out with this message: “To the people who still refer to undocumented people as ‘illegal.’

But here’s the thing: these people are illegal. They had and have the opportunity to become legal U.S. citizens but they’ve chosen to break the law instead. There are many families living in this country today who have legally immigrated and are granted the rights and opportunities our country offers. But we shouldn’t nurture criminals—plain and simple.

What do you think of Arreazea’s comments?