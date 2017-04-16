Arrest Rocks Obama Inner Circle… It’s Finally Happening

Earlier this month, investigators confirmed that Barack Obama’s former national security advisor Susan Rice was the official who requested the unmasking of Donald Trump transition officials. Now, the remaining members of the Obama administration are in panic mode after the House and Senate intelligence committees announced that they will be expanding their investigation to see whether other candidates or lawmakers were affected.

This week, Fox News reported that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes is preparing to audit files from the National Security Agency and White House to determine whether identities of other presidential candidates or members of Congress were included in the NSA surveillance. Nunes will also be looking into whether Obama’s National Security Council distributed the intelligence for ‘reasons unrelated to foreign intelligence.’

“We will be performing an accounting all unmasking for political purposes focused on the previous White House administration,” a member of the committee told reporters. “This is now a full-blown investigation.”

Members of the Senate committee have also expanded their investigation into whether the information was misused. More specifically, they will be looking into the role Rice played.