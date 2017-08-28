Arpaio Pardonned, Hollywood Libs Get Furious And Blast Trump But They Didn’t Expect What Happened Next

While there will always be criticizers, many people are actually grateful that our President made the bold, yet valid move of pardoning Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio. This followed the conviction against him for actually enforcing our country’s border laws.

As predicted, attention-seeking Hollywood liberal celebrities are right on time with their usual doom and gloom.

Rob Reiner, former All in the Family actor and movie director, who happens to live in the hyper-wealthy majority white part of Malibu, posted on Twitter about Trump, “DT, not to be upstaged by an act of God, announces future ban of transgenders from military & pardons Arpaio. DT-a truly hateful human being.” He continued, “With the pardoning of Joe Arpaio, Donald Trump has solidified his place in U.S. history. America knowingly elected a racist president.”

Sarah Silverman added, “Trump’s pardon of Arpaio was just 1 more in a series of secret handshakes w the white power movement.” And movie director Judd Apatow continued with, “Of every American in prison this is the only one he stands up for. If you do not register to vote today you are insane. @RockTheVote”

Rosie O’Donnell showed her usual ignorance, saying, “AMERICAN HERO John McCain rips MORONIC Trump for pardoning RACIST FUCKWAD Joe Arpaio.” Surprisingly washed-up Bette Midler managed to one- up her saying, “THAT MOTHERFUCKER!!! the utterly repulsive President pardons a vicious racial profiler who has caused death and misery for years. #IMPEACH!” An internet commenter replied with advice to Hollywood that all of this anger would eventually backfire, “Hollywood is pissed … GREAT, we’re on the right track!” Another seconded that sentiment, saying, “Yeah we must be MAGA if they are pissed….LOVE IT.”