McCain Accuses Rand Paul Of Working With Putin, Immediately Gets BRUTAL Wakeup Call [VIDEO]

The growing feud between Senators Rand Paul and John McCain took off on Wednesday when McCain accused Paul of “working for Vladimir Putin.” The comment was made in regard to a treaty that would allow the nation of Montenegro into NATO.

“If there’s objection, you are achieving the objectives of Vladimir Putin,” McCain warned. “If they object, they are now carrying out the desires and ambitions of Vladimir Putin, and I do not say that lightly.”

Paul did not accept that accusation. “I object,” he said, before leaving the Senate chambers.

“That is really remarkable, that a senator, blocking a treaty that is supported by the overwhelming number, perhaps 98 at least of his colleagues, would come to the floor and object, and walk away,” McCain continued. “The only conclusion you can draw when he walks away is he has no argument to be made.”

But he took things a step further when he said, “The senator from Kentucky is now working for Vladimir Putin.”

Later, Paul released a statement to Business Insider, explaining it would be “unwise to expand the monetary and military obligations of the United States given the burden of our $20 trillion debt. Currently, the United States has troops in dozens of countries and is actively fighting in Iraq, Syria, Libya, and Yemen (with the occasional drone strike in Pakistan. In addition, the United States is pledged to defend 28 countries in NATO.”

“We’re very lucky John McCain’s not in charge because I think we would be in perpetual war,” Paul concluded.