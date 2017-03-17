Armed Thug Hold’s Up Bank, Never In A Million Years Did He Expect This To Happen [LOOK]

Brian Harrison, a retired deputy with the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department in Illinois, shot serial robber Laurence Turner dead after he charged into Alpine Bank in Rockford at the end of January. Now, he has just learned that he won’t be charged for his act of heroism.

Security footage captured the entire incident on video, showing Turner barging into the bank wearing a ski mask and waving a gun. That’s when Harrison, who was also armed, fired. Three bank employees were on duty at the time. Thanks to Harrison’s quick thinking, no one else was hurt during the incident.

Later, it was revealed that the criminal, Laurence Turner, had committed three other armed robberies in the past three months, including a local jewelry store and two other banks. The 34-year-old had opiates and other drugs in his system.

Harrison was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. On Tuesday, Winnebago County State Attorney Joe Bruscato confirmed no charges will be brought against him because he acted in self-defense and in the defense of others.