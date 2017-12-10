Armed Robber Threatens Family With Gun In Restaurant, Gets Face To Face With The Deadly Protective Instinct Of The Father

A San Antonio father, eating a meal with his family, shot and killed a robber who threatened to kill his family with a gun during a nighttime robbery on Wednesday night.

According to the San Antonio police department, Andres Herrera, 19, walked into the Popeye’s on Southeast Military Drive near South Flores Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Carlos Molina, 32, was sitting and eating with his family as Herrera walked up him and held him up at gunpoint, demanding money. Molina responded that he currently didn’t have any cash on him because he used it to buy a meal, he then asked Herrera if his family could exit the restaurant.

Herrera then turned his attention to the counter as employees began to leave the restaurant and he attempted to get them to stop running.

As Molina’s family was exiting the restaurant, police report that two more family members walked out of the bathroom and Harrara instantly pointed the gun at them and demanded money.

Molina then quickly pulled his gun out and shot Herrera several times, killing him. Officers said Molina is a licensed handgun owner and they believe he shot in defense of a third person.

This is a perfect example of a responsible gun owner, responsibly using his gun to save the lives of innocent people, more importantly, his family.

The stories we constantly hear in the media are stories of the misuse of firearms, people with mental health problems getting their hands on guns and doing terrible things with them, but this is the type of story that should hit home for everybody, because his could happen to anybody.

This man was just eating in a restaurant with his family when they were held up at gunpoint, Molina, and his family, are lucky that he is a registered gun owner and used it in an effective way.