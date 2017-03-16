Armed Illegals Attempt To Seize Patriot’s Farms, Quickly Learned What Texas Is All About

The state of Texas has a reputation for being part of the “wild west.” It’s the only state that can fly its flag as high as Ole’ Glory, it boasts more oil than most middle-eastern country, and is lush with ranches and livestock. But the men and women who live and work on the more than 8000 farms in the state have come under attack from drug cartels.

“It’s a war, make no mistake about it,” Texas Agriculture Commissioner Todd Staples commented. “Farmers and ranchers are being run off their own property by armed terrorists showing up and telling them they have to leave their land.”

Staples fears that this is a threat not only to our national security but to Texas’ food supply as well. That’s what inspired him to launch ProtectYourTexasBorder.com. A group of concerned citizens, or “Texas Border Volunteers” have formed to help US Border Agents track down and apprehend the criminals illegally crossing our borders.

No matter what Democrats say, America’s southern border is under constant attack. We cannot ignore this problem any longer.