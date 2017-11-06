Antifa’s Major Revolution To Bring Trump Down Failed Miserably, Liberals Were Attracted By Something Else

If you haven’t heard by now, Antifa is a “radical” group of liberals who’s mission is to get Trump removed from the White House. The thing is, they are woefully unorganized, unpredictable, and a laughing stock. On November 4th, they attempted to organize rallies in several cities, they had been campaigning and advertising for months, but when the day rolled around, they maybe had a collective 300 people actively doing something.

They had all of three people go over to the White House from Maryland to protest, as well as a handful of people in New York City walking around with signs. One of these signs read ““I’m sexually attracted to indictments.”

Of the anti-Trump rallies and movements, this is by far the laziest, least effective, and funniest. The amount of hype surrounding November 4th for these liberals made it seem like they would actually accomplish something, but just when I start to think that maybe they got their act together and are actually going to put something together, they disappoint again.

These liberals were too lazy, or too cold to go outside to protest something they believe in, despite how ridiculous their claims against Trump, and Republicans are, I would have a lot more respect for them had they actually showed up to the political event that they planned.

The only thing of actual significance that happened is that a member of the group attack Kentucky Se. Rand Paul in his home, the Senator is ok.

While Antifa is a joke of an organization, don’t forget that they are actually dangerous in the sense that they are unpredictable. This attack on Rand Paul is disgusting, but not unheard of, and not something you can count out in the future, while this group can’t get anything legitimate done, don’t put it past them to resort to violence.