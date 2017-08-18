Antifa Supporters Attack Black GOP Student At Charlottesville Funeral, They Didn’t Expect His Response

Caleb Slater is the president of his school’s college Republicans. He wore a conservative hat when he went to the vigil for Heather Heyer in Charlottesville where he was ambushed by Antifa. This is how Slater described the incident:

“About an hour into the rally a participant noticed my hat and proceeded to stick up his middle finger at me and then direct the other Antifa supporters of my very presence. One of the girls from Antifa, dressed in all black, began to shout me down and ask, “Are you with right wing media? Why do you have the f***ing hat on? You’re with Young America’s Foundation?”’

He continued, “I simply responded by informing them that I meant no harm and was peacefully assembling. She then proceeded to yell loudly, ‘We don’t want you here,’”

“More people began to chime in and yell, “No Trump, No KKK, Nazi go away” over and over again. I replied by shouting that I am in fact not a neo-Nazi, but a first generation born half Dominican, half African American whose grandfather was a civil rights activist.”

Slater concluded, “I came to this event in peace, I came to this event to stand beside my fellow Americans to disavow bigotry and instead, I became the victim of bigotry, an intellectual bigotry. I was not attacked for my words, nor my actions. I was attacked for being a conservative, Antifa targeted me, shortly after seeing a Young America’s Foundation hat. My crime was wearing a hat on public property and I was assaulted for it.”