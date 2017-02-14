Anti-Trump Protestors Block The Road, Angry Patriot Driver Takes Matters Into His Own Hand [VIDEO]

In the past few months, we’ve seen a flurry of liberals blocking traffic on highways as a way to protest President Donald Trump. These illegal roadblocks often turn ugly—as it turns out, most Americans don’t like being trapped on the roads by people throwing a tantrum.

The Federalist Papers recently reported on a video compilation of drivers making the decision not to submit to the protesters. Instead of stopping, these vehicles decided to keep right on driving.

The video is going viral just days after an anti-Trump protest on a highway prevented an ambulance from getting to the hospital, putting an innocent patient’s life at risk. Approximately 200 protesters blocked traffic on route 34 at 5 p.m. on Saturday, waving banners that read “No Ban. No Wall. New Haven.”

A police report on the incident stated that protesters “obstructed an ambulance carrying a critically ill patient.”

“Due to this delay, ambulance personnel were required to perform an emergency medical procedure in the ambulance instead of at the hospital,” the report continued. The condition of the patient is still unknown at this time.

Watch the video below and tell us what you think.