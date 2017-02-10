Anti-Trump Protesters Who Blocked Van Carrying Deported Illegal Just Got A Brutal Wakeup Call

Justice was served this week when a group of liberal protesters attempted to block vans from leaving a U.S. immigration office in Phoenix, Arizona. The protest was reportedly organized to stop one of the female illegal immigrants from being deported.

Guadalupe Garcia de Rayos was taken into custody at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility during a routine check-in with the agency. Protesters believed she was present in one of the vehicles, which are used to transport illegal immigrants to detention centers or to the Mexican border.

Garcia de Rayos entered the country illegally when she was 14 years old. She was arrested in 2008 after a raid on the Golfland Sunsplash leisure center in Mesa, Arizona. The raid was ordered by Sheriff Joe Arpaio and was intended to targeted employers who knowingly and willingly employed undocumented migrants. After her conviction, Garcia de Rayos was permitted to stay in Arizona as long as she checked in with the ICE every six month—an order she has complied with since 2009.

Four years later, a court ordered Garcia de Rayos to be deported after they discovered she had been using a false social security number—a felony crime. Fortunately, the protests regarding her deportation remained peaceful.

“Besides the few people engaged in criminal acts, most people out here are peaceful and exercising their rights properly,” police commented on social media. “Everyone remains safe so far. Hoping for continued cooperation and no more criminal conduct.”

The ICE also released a brief statement on their decision to detain Garcia de Rayos.

“Ms. Garcia De Rayos is currently being detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) based on a removal order issued by the Department of Justice’s Executive Office for Immigration Review which became final in 2013. Relevant databases indicate Ms. Garcia De Rayos has a prior felony conviction dating from March 2009 for criminal impersonation.”

