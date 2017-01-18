Anti-Trump Groups Launches Plan To Put Butyric Acid Into Ventilation System During Inauguration Ball

In a disturbing video that has quickly gone viral, Project Veritas investigators revealed that a group, known as the DC Anti-fascist Coalition, has been planning to interrupt Donald Trump’s inauguration by deploying butyric acid at the National Press Club during the Deploraball event scheduled for January 19th.

The meeting was captured on a hidden camera and was held at Comet Ping Pong, a DC pizza restaurant. At the gathering, coalition members discussed the steps they would need to put the Deploraball event to a halt.

After capturing the video, Project Veritas notified the FBI, Secret Service and DC Metro Police of the content of the video prior to its release.