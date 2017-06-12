Anti Sharia Law Rallies Erupt In Major Cities Across The Country – Chaos Ensues [LOOK]

ACT for America organized “March Against Sharia” rallies in at least 28 cities across the nation on Saturday. Not surprisingly, the event was met with strong liberal resistance, with left-wing counter-protesters turning up full-force. Perhaps the most contentious confrontations of all happened in liberal Seattle.

Clashed between anti-Sharia protesters and counter-protesters were captured on video and quickly made their way around the internet. Some of the confrontations ended in violence, and three people were reportedly arrested after a major fight broke out.

Liberals labeled the rallies as being “anti-Muslim,” but ACT stands firm in their position, saying it is “proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with peaceful Western Muslims as well as peaceful Muslims worldwide.”

“Many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values,” ACT notes on their website.

