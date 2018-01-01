Anti-Semitism Is Rising Bigger Than Ever In Germany

A Jewish leader in Germany says that the anti-semitic sentiment in the country has been so strong as of late that police have been called on to protect those participating in public religious events.

Charlotte Knobloch is the former president of the Central Council of Jew in Germany, and he believes it’s becoming more and more dangerous to openly be jewish in Germany, she is claiming that Jewish life can only be practiced openly “in public with police protection and under the most serious security precautions,” according to media reports.

She added, “anti-Semitism [is] in the heart of German society.’’

A video showing a German man berating a Jewish restaurant owner in Berlin has circulated online.

Knobloch said: “The hostility and threats that can be seen in the video are disgusting but not unusual.”

She added, “ ‘Jew’ has once again become an insult in German schoolyards.”

Anti semitism is on the rise in Germany and it’s very concerning. We are all aware of Germany’s sorted past with the Jewish community, and the fact that an anti jewish sentiment is returning in that country specifically is scary.

Without being an alarmist and getting way ahead of myself, this is the earliest stages of something like the holocaust. It starts with widespread discrimination, a publicly accepted negative image of a certain group, and from there the ball keeps rolling.

Obviously I’m not saying that Jews in Germany are on the verge of being thrown into concentration camps, but the fact that Jews in Germany feel as is there is an anti Jewish sentiment creeping back into society, that is scary.

America no doubt has it’s own historical issues with certain racial groups, but we do our best to move past it, not drudge it back up, hopefully things get better for the Jewish population in Germany.