AGAIN?! Another Top Dem Exposed For Using Taxpayers Money In Sexual Harassment Settlement

Rep. Gregory Meeks, a Democrat from New York has been revealed to have used the controversial Congressional “slush fund” in 2006 to cover up sexual harassment allegations. What is wrong with these elected democratic leaders thinking that the taxpayer money is their personal discretionary fund that they can use to pay off women who have accusations against them or their offices?

While Meeks himself was not accused of sexual harassment, a former staffer alleged that Meeks and his office harassed her after she reported sexual harassment by an employee of a donor to the congressman, according to the Daily Caller.

A congressional aid at the time, Andrea Payne, sued Meeks office after she was let go following a sexual harassment claim she made at the Office of Compliance.

“This is an action to recover for damages sustained by plaintiff when Rep. Meeks violated her constitutional rights by retaliating against her, and ultimately terminating her employment, because of her sexual assault lawsuit,” said Payne’s attorneys in her subsequent lawsuit.

According to the Daily Caller, Payne filed a lawsuit against a physical therapy clinic where she alleged she was sexually harassed by an employee. The owner of the clinic was a prominent donor of Meeks and angrily confronted him about the lawsuit.

Democrats Rep. John Conyers (Mich.) and former Rep. Eric Massa (N.Y.) used the same agency to secretly settle accusations of sexual harassment, all at taxpayers’ expense.

Meeks was interviewed about the sexual indiscretions of Conyers recently in a segment on MSNBC that has taken on new meaning with the current revelations.

“The two highest forms of claims of discrimination are race and sex/gender, which is reflective of a systemic problem in America we have to address,” Meeks said at the time.

Meeks says one thing then does another when it concerns one of his own, should be be removed from office?