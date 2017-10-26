Another Gold Star Mother Blasts President For His Disgusting Approach When Her Son Died… But Don’t Look At Trump

Yet another Gold Star mother has spoken out about how poorly and impersonally Obama has handled military deaths.

Julie Schrock, whose Marine son, Corporal Max Donahue, was severely injured in Afghanistan in 2010, and died at the age of 23, said “The media bias is obvious to anyone willing to dig a little deeper than just believing what they hear on the news.”

In 2011, Obama changed the rules for the media taking pictures of military coffins so he could use them for photo ops, against the wishes of 30 Gold Star families, very disrespectful, but obviously little to no media coverage of the event at the time.

Obama has also been rumored to use an electronic pen to sign his signature, and a form letter in which just the name of the soldier is replaced, to be sent to the parents.

Karen and Billy Vaughn form letter after sons death

Obama's electric pen pic.twitter.com/1UnYWnAyVA — Achmella (@mauser98k2) October 18, 2017

Historian Nancy Beck Young examined one of those letters sent to Tom Logan in 2012. Logan’s son, USMC Cpl. Joseph D. Logan was killed on Jan. 19, 2012.

Young reviewed the letter and concluded, “I would agree, this is a personal sacrifice and an impersonal condolence.”

Schrock’s story is even more heartbreaking – she received multiple copies of the same electronically signed letter from Obama!

“When my son died, then President Obama not only made no effort to reach out, but the condolence letter we received was signed by a computer,” Schrock said in a letter to the New York Post. “He didn’t even sign the letter!”

Schrock added, “Then, when I received multiple copies of the letter, I was told there was a computer ‘glitch’ that wasn’t fixed yet so more would probably keep coming and I should just throw them away. Not even a Sorry!”

Imagine your son died in action, and the government sends a fake, computer generated letter that they send to everybody, with a fake signature at the bottom, pretending that they care. Then the same letter comes 5 more times, and will probably show up more, reminding you of your son’s death, and the disrespect from the government, over and over.