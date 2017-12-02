Another $84K Sexual Harassment Settlement Paid With Taxpayer Funds, Lawmaker Behind Transaction Revealed

Allegations have surfaced that indicate that Rep. Blake Farenthold has used taxpayer funds to settle sexual harassment claims brought on by his former spokesman.

Lauren Greene, the Texas Republican’s former communications director, sued Farenthold in December 2014 over allegations of gender discrimination, sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment.

Greene said another female Farenthold aide told her the lawmaker had told her that he had “sexual fantasies” and “wet dreams” about Greene. She also claimed that Farenthold “regularly drank to excess” and told her in February 2014 that he was “estranged from his wife and had not had sex with her in years.”

When Greene complained about comments made about her, she was promptly fired. She filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia, but the case was later dropped after both parties reached a private settlement.

No details about the settlement were ever released to the public.

House Administration Committee Chairman Gregg Harper (R-Miss.) told GOP lawmakers on Friday morning in a closed door meeting that only one House office had used the Office of Compliance account to settle a sexual harassment complaint. Harper said in that one instance, the settlement totaled $84,000.

Farenhold released a statement in which he neither confirmed or denied that he was responsible for the $84,000 payout.

“While I 100% support more transparency with respect to claims against members of Congress, I can neither confirm nor deny that settlement involved my office as the Congressional Accountability Act prohibits me from answering that question,” Farenthold said in a statement.

Greene’s lawyer and Farenthold released a joint statement on the issue exclusively to POLITICO, in which they confirmed they reached a private settlement to save taxpayer dollars.

“[A]fter it became clear that further litigating this case would come at great expense to all involved — including the taxpayers — the parties engaged in mediation with a court-appointed mediator,” the statement read. “After extensive discussion and consideration, the parties jointly agreed to accept the solution proposed by the mediator.”

The statement added: “The parties believe that the mediator’s solution saves the parties, and the taxpayers, significant sums that would be expended in further discovery and/or trial.”