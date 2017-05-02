Ann Coutler Destroys ABC’s Jonathan Karl After Saying She Shouldn’t Be Allowed To Speak [WATCH]

For the past week, Ann Coulter has been the center of controversy after a liberal university in Berkeley canceled her speech—one that she was invited to give.

In a recent segment on ABC, Jonathan Karl attempted to challenge Coulter by pointing out her controversial statements in the past.

“But Ann—the reaction of students at a place like Berkeley can’t surprise you given some of the things you have said,” Karl began. “You have said that getting rid of women’s right to vote is a personal fantasy. You said of one group of 9/11 widows and I quote, ‘I’ve never seen people enjoying their husbands’ deaths so much.’”

“And then there was the tweet that you put out just the day before the election, saying, ‘If only people with at least four grandparents born in America were voting, Trump would win in a 50-state landslide,’” Karl continued.

“OK. Let’s just take that one,” Coulter said. “We can go through all the greatest hits of much of my commentary. I watch roughly 24 hours a day, ‘the Hispanic vote’, ‘the Hispanic vote,’ ‘the Hispanic vote.’ I describe one demographic and say how it would come out. And that’s hate speech? Why isn’t it hate speech to keep telling me how Hispanics are going to vote? What you’re talking about are rhetorical flourishes. And I don’t know, maybe you guys think you are smarter than the Founding Fathers. But they did not put an asterisk on the First Amendment.”