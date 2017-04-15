Ann Coulter Turns On Trump After Bombings… Who Do You Agree With

Ever since Donald Trump announced his intentions to run for president, Ann Coulter has stood firmly behind him. In fact, she even wrote a book dedicated to him, called ‘In Trump We Trust: E Pluribus Awesome!’ So it came as a surprise this week when she spoke out against the President’s latest foreign policy decisions.

In a recent article called ‘Lassie, Come Home,” Coulter describes how war can be ‘addictive’ to presidents, but can quickly go wrong.

“War is like crack for presidents,” she wrote. “It confers instant gravitas, catapulting them to respectability, bypassing all station stops. They get to make macho pronouncements on a topic where every utterance is seen as august.”

“On the other hand, Trump’s Syrian misadventure is immoral, violates every promise he ran on and could sink his presidency,” Coulter added, highlighting Trump’s 2013 tweets criticizing Obama’s attacks on Syria.

“On the campaign trail, Trump repeatedly stated that he had no interest in starting ‘World War III over Syria,’ saying ‘We have bigger problems than Assad.’ His policy position was: ‘Let Syria and ISIS fight. I look at Assad—and Assad looks better than the other side.’ Trump was right on every point,” she notes. “As awful as it was to see those dead children, Trump knew that America’s first duty is to our own children.”

