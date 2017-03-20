Ann Coulter Sparks National Outrage After Exposing This Shocking Secret About Muslim Refugees

In a recent interview with Sean Hannity, Ann Coulter just made some bold statements about Muslim immigration that is likely to outrage liberals throughout the country.

“Why can’t we learn from Western Europe?” Coulter asked. “Just a few weeks ago, German intelligence reports that 1,000 German ‘residents’ have gone to fight with ISIS.”

“Hundreds of them have come back to Germany, and what does Merkel do? She’s setting them up with welfare because, you know, if they don’t have a lot of welfare that could radicalize them,” Coulter continued. “All this, despite the fact that this particular group is having a very difficult time learning not to rape women…What other immigration group could not stop itself from raping masses of women? They’re marching around saying you’re going to live under Sharia law. They commit terrorist acts…”

“Why would you do that in this country?” Coulter continued. She went on to explain that it is impossible to “vet” these people because “there’s nothing we can look at.”

“When you’re bringing in these masses of people from very different cultures and make it a hate crime to ask them to assimilate—and they have no intent on assimilating and, what are we getting out of this?” she concluded. “It’s one thing if we’re bringing in nuclear scientists or engineers. I don’t think we’re getting a lot of those. But the vast majority of refugees are just instantly coming in, sucking up welfare that’s meant for our people.”

Watch the segment below and tell us what you think.