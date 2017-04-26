Ann Coulter Is Not Going Down Without A Fight, Look What She’s Doing To Berkeley For Cancelling Her Speech

Ann Coulter was invited by students at Berkeley College to give a speech, but the college has done everything they can to silence her. Now, Coulter is taking actions.

“Our lawsuit against Berkeley was just filed,” she wrote on Twitter earlier this week. “Demands appropriate & safe venue for my speech THIS THURSDAY + damages.”

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, who is representing the Berkeley College Republicans in the lawsuit, is already making a strong case.

“I never thought I’d be on the same side of an issue as Willie Brown, Bernie Sanders, Bill Maher, Keith Ellison, and every other person who’s a lawyer,” Dhillon said. “Now, there are some amateur lawyers, like Howard Dean, who looks up a case on the Internet and then thinks he’s a Supreme Court scholar—and, you know, some of our members of Congress who play lawyers on TV, apparently.”

“But no, I think I don’t know any lawyers, serious lawyers practicing constitutional law, who think that this is appropriate. And I have had dozens and dozens of emails and calls from lawyers who don’t know me, around the country. They all start with, ‘I don’t support what Ann Coulter says, but,’ you know, or, ‘I hate what Donald Trump stands for, but you’re absolutely right on this, and this cannot stand,’” she continued.

“And nor should it stand if it were happening on a conservative college campus and it were liberal students whose views were being marginalized,” Dhillon concluded.

