Ann Coulter Calls To Impeach Judge Who Blocked Travel Ban

Last week, a judge who graduated from Harvard with President Obama decided to block President Trump’s revised travel ban just before it was going to take effect. Like many outraged Americans, Ann Coulter believes the corruption in these cases is clear.

In a recent interview with Hannity, she argued that both of these judges should be impeached?

.@AnnCoulter: “[The Republican Congress] ought to be impeaching those two travel ban judges immediately… It is against the Constitution.” pic.twitter.com/6o7lgsm2J2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 18, 2017

What do you think? Do you agree?