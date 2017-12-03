Animated Series Featuring Barack Obama And Joe Biden One Step Closer To Reality

Well, if Barack Obama, and Joe Biden weren’t already characters out of a cartoon, they are one step closer, as a comic book featuring the two of them takes a step closer to completion.

Conan O’Brien, through his production company Conaco, has joined the project as an executive producer, as has the animation production company Titmouse (Big Mouth, The Venture Bros.).

“My nerdy heart is exploding,” Adam Reid, the series creator, said in a statement. He told Newsweek on Friday that he cried when Conaco called to say O’Brien’s company was on board. “This whole time I’m like, ‘Conan and Titmouse, Conan and Titmouse, Conan and Titmous,’ in the cheesiest way thinking about it and putting it out there,” he said. “That it’s really happening—it’s bananas.”

Barry and Joe, is a time travel adventure, partially inspired by the 1980s show Quantum Leap. After Donald Trump’s inauguration, Biden goes back to different points in history to recruit an unknowing Obama, or “Barry,” over and over again as his partner to save the world. Reid styled the show’s villain, Trump, after the unseen ones of the past, like Dr. Claw in Inspector Gadget. Viewers will never see his face, only a “tiny orange hand.”

“It’s an escapist liberal fantasy, but it’s also kind of about things we care about and characters we care about,” Reid said. “I think the goal is that people laugh and feel catharsis at the same time.”

This is a ridiculous idea that only the weed addled minds of Democrats could conceive. The fact that Donald Trump is the villain is slightly amusing, but probably not what president Trump wants to see his likeness made into. Hopefully this comic stays a joke and not reality, because we will never hear the end of it if this is actually created.