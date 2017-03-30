Angry Libs Step In Front Of Traffic Outside Trump Hotel Get Brutal Karma

Not long ago, a group of progressive rabbis led a protest against Donald Trump and his temporary ban on refugees and immigrants from majority-Muslim countries. The rabbis reportedly protested by blocking traffic on Central Park West outside of Trump International Hotel and Tower.

The night began with a march involving 200 people just north of the hotel on 88th and Broadway. Eventually, the NYPD was forced to step in and arrest 20 of the protesters, charging most of them with disorderly conduct and obstructing traffic.

“I’m putting my body on the line tonight because we’re obligated as Jews to stand with people seeking safety and seeking home,” Rabbi Rachel Timoner of Congregation Beth Elohim in Brooklyn said in a statement.

“I’m risking arrest today because America welcomed my own immigrant family to its shores, as it did millions of families before us who fled persecution,” Rabbi Sharon Kleinbaum of Congregation Beit Simchat Torah. “We’re repeating the tragedy of the St. Louis, the ship carrying 908 Jewish refugees that America turned away in 1939, sending them back to Europe where many were murdered.”

